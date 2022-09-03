Events this weekend in Bengaluru: Dessert tasting, glass painting and more
You can dance at a music festival or learn about pregnancy and childbirth or just speak your heart out at a listener's circle this weekend in Bengaluru. Here are some options for an ideal weekend for you.
Weekends in Bengaluru always bring new experiences for you and your family. Whether you are looking to party it out or have a relaxing one, there are a wide variety of events happening in the city this weekend, from a workshop on pregnancy and childbirth to one on glass painting. Explore options for your ideal weekend below:
1. Artist Connect Dance Music Festival 2022: A musical night with lots of dancing. Sounds like a party right? Organised at Phoenix Marketcity , Whitefield, it will host award-winning Romanian dance pop act Akcent, among many others like DJ Praful Menon, DJ Panic, Progressive Bros and Vachhan Chinappa. The event will start by evening 5 p.m. onwards and will cost ₹499 per head for ages 18 and above only.
2. French Dessert Tour: You can treat your stomach to a French Dessert buffet and lots of tasting at the live pastry and culinary demo by professional chefs from the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts, Bengaluru, on Saturday from 4:30 pm. A three-hour event for ₹799 onwards.
3. Listener's Circle: A meetup event for ages 16 and above for an hour and a half for ₹150 per head. Speak your heart and tell your story to a bunch of non-judgemental strangers at Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru.
4. Pregnancy and Child Birth Workshop: Also at Bengaluru's Lahe Lahe, this event guides moms-to-be and new moms on all things surrounding motherhood and beyond. Aarthi Padmanabhan, a Hatha yoga teacher of over 17 years will be educating women aged above 21 years for ₹1,770 a head.
5. Glass Painting and Upcycling Workshop: Organised at the Café Down The Alley at Bengaluru's BTM Layout on Sunday at 4 p.m., wake the artist in you with a workshop on glass painting. All material will be provided. The workshop is for ₹1250 a head for ages eight and above for two hours.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics