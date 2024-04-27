Ex-CM Kumaraswamy alleges voter inducements in Bangalore Rural segment, DK Shivakumar hits back

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that cash and gift vouchers were distributed in Bengaluru Rural constituency, especially in Kanakapura Taluk, a charge rejected by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar, is seeking re-election from the seat for the fourth time.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

READ | Nearly half of Bengaluru voters give Lok Sabha elections a miss

The NDA, of which JD(S) is a part, has fielded cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath -- brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy and son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda -- who is contesting on BJP ticket.

As the elections were in progress in 14 constituencies in the state, Kumaraswamy alleged that some supporters of BJP and the JD(S), were attacked in Kanakapura Taluk and their shirts were torn off.

"Guarantee cards (gift vouchers) were distributed with which people can make purchases up to ₹10,000. When our boys made a noise, they were attacked," he alleged.

READ | 1st-time voters cast franchise in droves as polling kicks off in Karnataka

Money was also distributed since Thursday night, he said, adding that in Kunigal Taluk, a man died by suicide after Congress workers "attacked, pestered and threatened him."

"Even after giving complaints to the Election Commission, no action was taken," Kumaraswamy said, and added sarcastically: "I want to tell the EC to allow people to openly allow distribution."

Dismissing the allegation, Shivakumar accused Kumaraswamy of specialising in blame shifting.

READ | Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes ‘Chombu’ swipe at Narendra Modi's BJP

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at his birthplace Dodda Aalahalli in Kanakapura Taluk in Ramanagara district, he said, "It is Kumaraswamy’s habit to shift blame to others after committing a crime. He distributes gift cards and money to voters but accuses the Congress of doing so."

Regarding the allegation that Congress is giving gift coupons worth ₹10,000 in Lulu Mall, Shivakumar said, "Let him (Kumaraswamy) go and lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. It is easy to do hit-and-run without any proof."