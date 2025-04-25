Menu Explore
Fan carves DK Shivakumar's face on watermelon, Congress leader expresses gratitude

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Acknowledging the tribute, Congress leader DK Shivakumar shared a photo of the artwork on his official social media handles.

In a unique display of admiration, a fan of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar carved the Congress leader’s face into a watermelon, a gesture that has caught the internet’s attention.

The intricately carved fruit, showcasing Shivakumar’s likeness in remarkable detail.(X/@DKShivakumar)
The intricately carved fruit, showcasing Shivakumar’s likeness in remarkable detail.(X/@DKShivakumar)

The intricately carved fruit, showcasing Shivakumar’s likeness in remarkable detail, was shared widely on social media, with many praising the creativity and devotion behind it.

Acknowledging the tribute, Congress leader Shivakumar shared a photo of the artwork on his official social media handles, writing, “I surrender to this love and admiration.”

(Also Read: Sleeper cells in Bengaluru? We’ll alert Centre immediately, says Karnataka Home Minister)

Check out his post here:

Shivakumar on Pahalgam terror attack

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reached out to the family of Manjunath, a victim of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and offered his condolences.

In a phone call to Manjunath’s brother-in-law, Dr. Ravikiran, Shivakumar expressed solidarity with the grieving family. “The government is with you in this difficult time and we share your sorrow. We will extend all the support needed, be brave,” he said.

(Also Read: Former ISRO chief and renowned space scientist K Kasturirangan dies in Bengaluru at 84)

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials in Shivamogga to ensure all necessary assistance is provided. He spoke to the district in-charge minister and the district administration, instructing them to personally visit the bereaved family and offer support on behalf of the state government.

Manjunath, a resident of Shivamogga, was among the casualties in the Pahalgam terror attack that has sparked grief and outrage across the country.

(Also Read: Karnataka Governor clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to split BBMP)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
