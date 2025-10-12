Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Felt like cancer’: Bengaluru man’s raw account of depression, recovery strikes chord online

    A Bengaluru resident, Varun Agarwal, shared his journey through clinical depression in a viral post, resonating with many.

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:30 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Bengaluru resident's deeply personal post on X about his journey through depression and eventual recovery has resonated with thousands across the internet, offering a powerful message of hope, resilience, and healing.

    After years of struggle and personal losses, the man from Bengaluru emphasized hope and resilience, reminding others that recovery is possible. (Image by Pixabay)
    After years of struggle and personal losses, the man from Bengaluru emphasized hope and resilience, reminding others that recovery is possible. (Image by Pixabay)

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru grapples with monsoon mayhem as roads turn into rivers at infamous Rainbow Drive. Watch

    Varun Agarwal opened up about his silent struggle with clinical depression, a battle that lasted nearly half a decade. In the emotional post, which has since gone viral, Varun revealed how a series of personal and professional losses pushed him into one of the darkest periods of his life.

    ALSO READ | Police search on for driver who ran over pregnant dog in Bengaluru Rural: Report

    “I lost everything - my work, my identity, my network,” he wrote, adding that the death of his younger brother due to Covid made it even harder to cope. Describing depression as “hell,” he recounted days when getting out of bed felt impossible and suicidal thoughts were constant. "Imagine going through that every second for four years," he wrote.

    Varun had once been a social figure, but depression forced him into isolation. “And for 4 years I had to endure that constant question - “what is Varun doing?” That's what going to helll and back feels like,” he shared. Now, after years of struggle, he says he’s finally found the strength to start again.

    ALSO READ | '1 hour 45 mins from Bellandur to Bengaluru Airport': Mohandas Pai reacts to commute story

    His words struck a chord with many online, sparking a flood of support from strangers and fellow survivors. Comments praised his honesty and courage, with users sharing their own mental health stories and offering encouragement.

    “I don't know who you are, but your post showed up on my timeline. So, dear stranger, I just want you to know I’m rooting for you. You’ve already shown so much courage by speaking up. May the days ahead bring you peace, strength, and healing," one user wrote.

    Another said, “Hi Varun thank you for sharing this. I was diagnosed with persistent depression and generalized anxiety disorder. Managing it for last 10 to 12 years now. Life will not be easy and many will not understand. Happy that you are fighting and overcoming it. Wish you the very best!!”

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/‘Felt Like Cancer’: Bengaluru Man’s Raw Account Of Depression, Recovery Strikes Chord Online
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes