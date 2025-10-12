‘Felt like cancer’: Bengaluru man’s raw account of depression, recovery strikes chord online

A Bengaluru resident's deeply personal post on X about his journey through depression and eventual recovery has resonated with thousands across the internet, offering a powerful message of hope, resilience, and healing.
Varun Agarwal opened up about his silent struggle with clinical depression, a battle that lasted nearly half a decade. In the emotional post, which has since gone viral, Varun revealed how a series of personal and professional losses pushed him into one of the darkest periods of his life.
“I lost everything - my work, my identity, my network,” he wrote, adding that the death of his younger brother due to Covid made it even harder to cope. Describing depression as “hell,” he recounted days when getting out of bed felt impossible and suicidal thoughts were constant. "Imagine going through that every second for four years," he wrote.
Varun had once been a social figure, but depression forced him into isolation. “And for 4 years I had to endure that constant question - “what is Varun doing?” That's what going to helll and back feels like,” he shared. Now, after years of struggle, he says he’s finally found the strength to start again.
His words struck a chord with many online, sparking a flood of support from strangers and fellow survivors. Comments praised his honesty and courage, with users sharing their own mental health stories and offering encouragement.
“I don't know who you are, but your post showed up on my timeline. So, dear stranger, I just want you to know I’m rooting for you. You’ve already shown so much courage by speaking up. May the days ahead bring you peace, strength, and healing," one user wrote.
Another said, “Hi Varun thank you for sharing this. I was diagnosed with persistent depression and generalized anxiety disorder. Managing it for last 10 to 12 years now. Life will not be easy and many will not understand. Happy that you are fighting and overcoming it. Wish you the very best!!”