‘Felt like cancer’: Bengaluru man’s raw account of depression, recovery strikes chord online

A Bengaluru resident's deeply personal post on X about his journey through depression and eventual recovery has resonated with thousands across the internet, offering a powerful message of hope, resilience, and healing. After years of struggle and personal losses, the man from Bengaluru emphasized hope and resilience, reminding others that recovery is possible. (Image by Pixabay)

Varun Agarwal opened up about his silent struggle with clinical depression, a battle that lasted nearly half a decade. In the emotional post, which has since gone viral, Varun revealed how a series of personal and professional losses pushed him into one of the darkest periods of his life.

“I lost everything - my work, my identity, my network,” he wrote, adding that the death of his younger brother due to Covid made it even harder to cope. Describing depression as “hell,” he recounted days when getting out of bed felt impossible and suicidal thoughts were constant. "Imagine going through that every second for four years," he wrote.

Varun had once been a social figure, but depression forced him into isolation. “And for 4 years I had to endure that constant question - “what is Varun doing?” That's what going to helll and back feels like,” he shared. Now, after years of struggle, he says he’s finally found the strength to start again.