Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Police search on for driver who ran over pregnant dog in Bengaluru Rural: Report

    A driver allegedly ran over a pregnant stray dog in Bengaluru Rural, causing outrage among animal lovers.

    Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 11:11 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A search is underway in Bengaluru Rural after a mini goods vehicle driver allegedly ran over a pregnant stray dog in the Attibele area, sparking outrage among local animal lovers. The incident took place on the morning of September 21 in Indlabele village, near the residence of the complainant, Shweta Singh.

    The incident, which occurred in Indlabele village in Bengaluru Rural, has led to an investigation, though progress is slow due to a potentially fake license plate. (PTI)
    The incident, which occurred in Indlabele village in Bengaluru Rural, has led to an investigation, though progress is slow due to a potentially fake license plate. (PTI)

    ALSO READ | '1 hour 45 mins from Bellandur to Bengaluru Airport': Mohandas Pai reacts to commute story

    According to Singh, a long-time animal welfare advocate, the dog was lying asleep in the middle of the village’s main road when the vehicle approached. Despite clearly seeing the animal, the driver reportedly made no attempt to slow down or steer away, and instead drove straight over it, a report by The Times of India said. The dog, which was pregnant, died on the spot.

    Singh said she regularly cares for and feeds stray dogs in her locality, as per her complaint to the police. The driver could have easily avoided the dog but chose not to, she said.

    The Attibele police have since launched an investigation but say progress has been slow. Although Singh managed to note down the vehicle's licence plate, initial checks revealed that the number corresponds to a different vehicle altogether.

    ALSO READ | 23-year-old man and 9-year-old girl killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru: Report

    A police officer involved in the case said they suspect a fake or duplicated number plate might have been used. Authorities are now relying on CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to track down the correct vehicle and identify the accused driver.

    The incident has drawn strong condemnation from local residents and animal welfare groups, who are demanding swift justice from officials. Police have assured the public that efforts are ongoing and the driver will be brought to book.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Police Search On For Driver Who Ran Over Pregnant Dog In Bengaluru Rural: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes