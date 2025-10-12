Police search on for driver who ran over pregnant dog in Bengaluru Rural: Report

A search is underway in Bengaluru Rural after a mini goods vehicle driver allegedly ran over a pregnant stray dog in the Attibele area, sparking outrage among local animal lovers. The incident took place on the morning of September 21 in Indlabele village, near the residence of the complainant, Shweta Singh. The incident, which occurred in Indlabele village in Bengaluru Rural, has led to an investigation, though progress is slow due to a potentially fake license plate. (PTI)

According to Singh, a long-time animal welfare advocate, the dog was lying asleep in the middle of the village’s main road when the vehicle approached. Despite clearly seeing the animal, the driver reportedly made no attempt to slow down or steer away, and instead drove straight over it, a report by The Times of India said. The dog, which was pregnant, died on the spot.

Singh said she regularly cares for and feeds stray dogs in her locality, as per her complaint to the police. The driver could have easily avoided the dog but chose not to, she said.

The Attibele police have since launched an investigation but say progress has been slow. Although Singh managed to note down the vehicle's licence plate, initial checks revealed that the number corresponds to a different vehicle altogether.

A police officer involved in the case said they suspect a fake or duplicated number plate might have been used. Authorities are now relying on CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to track down the correct vehicle and identify the accused driver.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from local residents and animal welfare groups, who are demanding swift justice from officials. Police have assured the public that efforts are ongoing and the driver will be brought to book.