FIR against against BJP man and two others for illegally carrying 2 cr cash in Bengaluru

An FIR was registered on Sunday against BJP Office Secretary Lokesh Ambekallu and two others for illegally carrying ₹2 crore cash in a car, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said. The matter came to light on Saturday when the Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Chamrajpet intercepted a car here carrying cash of ₹2 crore at 4.05 pm and intimated income tax officials, they said. FIR against against BJP man and two others for illegally carrying ₹ 2 cr cash

According to the EC officials, the Income Tax department summoned office bearers of the BJP and concluded that there was no violation under IT laws as the source of the money was legitimate. But as per ECI (Election Commission of India) direction, cash more than 10,000 given to party functionaries and candidates' agents for political activities shall be done through cheque or online mode. ECI had also advised political parties not to carry huge amounts of cash.

As there is a violation of ECI directions and the recipient's list was not produced, based on the suspicion that the money may be used for inducements in election, an FIR under revelant sections of the Representation of the People Act and IPC, related to bribery and undue influence was registered, it said.

"Permission was obtained from the court on Sunday to file FIR against Lokesh Ambekallu, Secretary, BJP state office, Venkatesh Prasad and Gangadhar by the SST of 168-Chamrajpet Assembly Constituency of the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency at Cottonpet police station for illegally carrying ₹two crore in cash," the poll body added.