FIR filed against social activist Snehamayi Krishna who alleged CM Siddaramaiah's involvement in MUDA ‘scam’

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has been booked by police based on a complaint filed by a Congress leader who alleged that he had spread false information against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to create fear among people. The case was registered on the complaint by Congress leader Lakshman M, who alleged that Krishna made false statements with regard to the MUDA 'scam' against the Chief Minister to defame him.

The case was registered on Tuesday night on the complaint by Congress Karnataka unit spokesperson Lakshman M, who alleged that Krishna made false statements with regard to the MUDA 'scam' case against the Chief Minister in his Facebook post in order to defame him, police said.

The Chief Minister, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

In his social media post, Krishna alleged that the Tehsildar had paid the registration fees while registering the sale deed in favour of Parvathi. "The case was registered at the Devaraja police station here under section 353(1)(b), pertaining to making and circulating false information, rumour with an intent to cause fear among people that can induce a person to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility," a police official said.

The Karnataka High Court had recently issued notice to Siddaramaiah and others on a writ petition filed by Krishna, seeking a direction to transfer the case to CBI. Justice M Nagaprasanna, who also issued notice to Parvathi, Swamy, Union of India, the State government, CBI, Lokayukta and others, had directed the Lokayukta to place on record investigation conducted in the case so far, and posted the next hearing to November 26.