FIR filed against Amit Malviya in Bengaluru for his tweets on Rahul Gandhi

An FIR has been filed on Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station for his tweets on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reported news agency ANI. Former MLA and Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed a case against Malviya and the FIR was registered under sections 153A, 120b, 505(2), 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Also Read - 'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi in US; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’

Amit Malviya recently shared a video on Rahul Gandhi’s US visit and alleged that he is playing an ‘insidious game.’

"Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi", Malviya said in a tweet as per the FIR.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the case was filed after seeking a legal opinion. He said, “BJP always cries whenever they are asked to face the law. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the the party that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal advice and if they think that it is of wrong intention, face us legally.”

In a response to Priyank Kharge, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the case is politically motivated and they will challenge it in the court for justice. He tweeted, “The FIR filed against Sri @amitmalviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class. We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice.”