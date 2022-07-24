Fire mishap: 8 injured, 3 critical in Karnataka's Hubballi
Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday.
The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening.
Speaking to ANI on this development, Dharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incident, said, "A fire incident has been reported in Tarihal industrial area. 8 people sustained burn injuries, of which 3 in critical condition."
"We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," said Gurudatta Hegde.
People from nearby areas rushed to help those caught inside the factory and tried to douse the fire.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
-
Delhi youngster bats for real gender equality through the reel
Our experiences often find an expression in our creative pursuits. That's why 17-year-old a self-made filmmaker, Devansh Saraf, felt the need to talk about gender equality and conceptualised the film, X or Y. This Delhiite's cinematic work takes a deep look at the prevalent misconception about what determines the sex of a child. His parents wanted a son — not because they were unhappy with his two elder sisters but because of the “societal pressure”.
-
Building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, four rescued: Report
A three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said four persons were rescued so far and sent to the hospital, adding three fire tenders were rushed to spot. According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said.
-
Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.
-
Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party's state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
-
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
