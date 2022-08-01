Five cases filed over posts to fuel tension in coastal districts: Cops
The Mangaluru city police said on Sunday that at least five cases have been registered against unknown people for posting provocative and incendiary messages on social media platforms to rake up communal tensions in the coastal districts of Karnataka.
“Our social media monitoring cell has been tracking all such posts in Mangaluru city and surrounding regions. We are looking at such posts and those that have led to fueling communal tensions. We have been doing this ever since the first murder was reported. As a consequence of that, this morning, we have filed five cases through our officials in the social media monitoring cell,” Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.
The statements come at a time when the communally sensitive coastal districts of Karnataka are on high alert after three murders were reported within the last fortnight.
Provocative speeches and social media posts are closely monitored in these parts as several of them have led to fueling tensions, police said. There have been attempts to validate such misinformation by attributing it to big politicians, intelligence agencies, religious figures and other personalities, they added.
Kumar said that there was one post which said that there was a big probability of communal violence in the coastal districts, which was attributed to the state intelligence department.
Another post said, “there should be 10 murders for every one of their own killed”, Kumar said.
Kumar said that there were eight police teams constantly monitoring such groups, adding that its network has managed to infiltrate such groups.
He said that some communal or derogatory comments made in the comments section of digital platforms were also being looked at.
“Whoever makes these individual posts or Whatsapp forwards, likes it or shares it, comments on digital sections, we have documented it all. They think that by not revealing their identity, they can maintain anonymity,” he said.
He added that it was not very difficult to shut off the internet to curb such social media activity that fuels tensions but that it would impact many people, including those working from home, teaching online and businesses that use the internet for their daily affairs.
Pune police rolls back Ganpati festival guidelines, mandals to meet CM on August 2
In a bid to revise the guidelines for the Ganesh festival this year, the Pune police department has rolled back their guidelines for this year's festival within three days of issuing them. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Pune on August 2, and will hold a joint meeting with prominent Ganpati mandals at the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal temple.
Govt: Monkeypox suspect diagnosed with chickenpox
The Karnataka government clarified on Sunday that a foreign national suspected of having monkeypox symptoms was diagnosed with chickenpox. “A middle-aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to a monkeypox test after he was suspected to have monkeypox symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka's minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said in a post on Twitter.
CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf
Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be on a Pune district tour on August 2 when he will address a public rally at Saswad, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar. The Saswad public meeting has been organised by former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, who was among handful of leaders from Pune to go with Shinde camp in first phase.
10 deaths reported in PMC due to rabies this year
Since January, Pune Municipal Corporation limits has reported at least one death due to rabies, highlighting the menace of stray dogs in the streets of Pune. According to PMC health department officials, there have been 10 deaths reported in the year in the city limits. According to the World Health Organisation, rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. According to experts, dog bites by unvaccinated dogs can cause rabies.
Fraud who swapped dormant ATM cards of senior citizens and withdrew money, arrested
Mumbai: At first, a kind gesture by a 28-year-old man to help senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing cash from the ATM machines would make them trust him. Within 10 to 20 minutes, the victims would get a text message of a transaction made from their bank accounts and then they would realise of being cheated. He would loiter near the ATMs outside the railway stations, prowling for senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing money.
