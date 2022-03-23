Five students killed in a car accident in Karnataka
At least five students were killed on the spot in a car accident on Hassan-Belur Road on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a car collided head-on with a KSRTC bus.
The deceased have been identified as Riyaz, Fayaz Ahmed, Akmal Khan and Mohamed Kaif and Suhil from JP Nagar and Belur Taluk.
The accident happened when Riyaz, who was driving the car rammed into an KSRTC bus while overtaking another vehicle. They were on their way to Hassan after appearing for their 2nd PUC Hindi Exam. On the other hand, the bust was going to Chikmagalur from Bengaluru. A couple of passengers on the bus also suffered minor injuries.
After finishing their exam Akmal Khan and Mohammed Jilani were joined by the other friends to return home. They left for Hassan in Mohammed Kaif’s car around 1 p.m. Within a few minutes, they met with the accident while Kaif, who was driving the car, lost control while negotiating a deep curve and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite side.
Four people died on the spot, while Akmal Khan succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. As the car was moving at high speed, half of it was crushed.
It took the cops one-and-a-half hours to extricate the bodies from the crash which led to traffic being disrupted for an hour. The police say the car was overspeeding. A case has also been registered against the bus driver as well.
The incident was reminiscent of an accident in Tumkuru district on March 19 which killed eight and left 20 injured.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics