Five students killed in a car accident in Karnataka

At least five students were killed on the spot in a car accident on Hassan-Belur Road on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a car collided head-on with a KSRTC bus.

The deceased have been identified as Riyaz, Fayaz Ahmed, Akmal Khan and Mohamed Kaif and Suhil from JP Nagar and Belur Taluk.

The accident happened when Riyaz, who was driving the car rammed into an KSRTC bus while overtaking another vehicle. They were on their way to Hassan after appearing for their 2nd PUC Hindi Exam. On the other hand, the bust was going to Chikmagalur from Bengaluru. A couple of passengers on the bus also suffered minor injuries.

After finishing their exam Akmal Khan and Mohammed Jilani were joined by the other friends to return home. They left for Hassan in Mohammed Kaif’s car around 1 p.m. Within a few minutes, they met with the accident while Kaif, who was driving the car, lost control while negotiating a deep curve and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite side.

Four people died on the spot, while Akmal Khan succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. As the car was moving at high speed, half of it was crushed.

It took the cops one-and-a-half hours to extricate the bodies from the crash which led to traffic being disrupted for an hour. The police say the car was overspeeding. A case has also been registered against the bus driver as well.

The incident was reminiscent of an accident in Tumkuru district on March 19 which killed eight and left 20 injured.