Foreign national with expired visa held in Bengaluru for peddling 2 crore worth of MDMA

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2025 01:50 PM IST

The accused, along with the seized MDMA crystals, have been handed over to the Begur Police.

A foreign national has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly trafficking MDMA crystals, a banned narcotic substance, within the Begur police limits.

Based on credible intelligence, CCB officials carried out a swift raid and apprehended the suspect at the scene.
Based on credible intelligence, CCB officials carried out a swift raid and apprehended the suspect at the scene.

The operation led to the seizure of drugs and related materials valued at approximately 2 crore, news agency ANI reported.

Based on credible intelligence, CCB officials carried out a swift raid and apprehended the suspect at the scene. He was reportedly caught in possession of MDMA crystals.

In addition to the narcotics, the police also recovered an electronic weighing scale, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler used in the delivery of drugs, and other incriminating items.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who entered India on a business visa in 2012, had been sourcing MDMA crystals at low prices from a contact in Bengaluru. He then allegedly sold the substance at inflated rates, reportedly up to 20,000 per gram, targeting college students and professionals in the city’s IT and BT sectors.

Authorities further stated that the man had overstayed his visa and was residing in the country using forged documents. The Central Crime Branch has initiated communication with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for necessary action on the immigration violations.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

The accused, along with the seized MDMA crystals, have been handed over to the Begur Police, where a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With agency inputs)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Foreign national with expired visa held in Bengaluru for peddling 2 crore worth of MDMA
