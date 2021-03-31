Deve Gowda tests positive for Covid-19; PM Modi phones him

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, the senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted on Wednesday.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,” the 87-year-old JD (S) founder said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after to say that he had spoken to the former PM and enquired about his and his wife’s health. “Praying for their quick recovery,” PM Modi tweeted.

Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma have been admitted to state capital Bengaluru’s Manipal hospital for treatment.

Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2021

Bengaluru is one of the 10 districts in the country that account for the majority of active Covid-19 cases in the country. The city is also responsible for a huge proportion of coronavirus cases reported in the state.

The Karnataka government has already acknowledged that the state is battling a second wave of coronavirus infections after a surge in cases reported over over the last few days, sparking concern in the southern state and New Delhi.

Data of new Covid-19 infections released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday indicates that the increase in active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is next only to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

According to Karnataka health department’s daily bulletin issued on Tuesday, 2,975 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours pushing the active case count to 25,541 and the total since 8 March 2020 closer to the 1 million mark.

Bengaluru accounted for 1,984 cases, raising the number of active cases in the city to 17,582. Bengaluru also accounts for 11 of the 21 fatalities reported in the state, taking the state’s death toll to 12,541.

The state capital has reported around 13,000 cases in just a week, prompting the government to renew appeals to people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing among people.

“In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control,” chief minister BS Yediyurappa said this week after a meeting to review the spread of the disease in the state and the capital city. Yediyurappa assured people that the government did not intend to impose a lockdown but introduced temporary restrictions on people gathering in public spaces.