Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 11:45 AM IST

In an accident between a canter lorry and a car in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, on Wednesday, four persons were killed, said police.

Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru
Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

In an accident between a canter lorry and a car in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, on Wednesday, four persons were killed, said police.

The accident happened near the Kondli Cross in Gubbi Taluk, the sources further informed and added, "Three died on the spot, while one woman died on the way to the hospital and was declared brought dead".

The victim has been identified as, 50-year-old Narayanappa, 45-year-old Nagaratna, 25-year-old Sagar and 25-year-old Ranjanna, all residents of the Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the Tumkur district, police further informed.

As per the information, the deceased was travelling from Pantrihalli to Bangalore when the accident happened.

"A case has been registered at the Gubbi police station", the police further informed, and added, "Probe into the matter has been initiated".

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out