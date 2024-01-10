Four-year-old allegedly killed by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru

The four-year old Goa murder victim, who was allegedly killed by way of strangulation by his mother in Goa, was cremated by his father in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His mortal remains had been bought to his father, Venkat Raman's house in the city's Rajajinagar this morning after procedures relating to the post mortem were complete. The boy was allegedly killed by his mother, 39-year-old Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up in Bengaluru, in Goa between January 6 and 8. (PTI)

After hearing of the tragedy, Venkat Raman returned to India and consented to a post mortem in Chitradurga district - where the mother had been apprehended - which revealed that the child had been smothered by either a pillow or a cloth-like material.

Initial rituals took place in Raman's high-rise apartment in Rajajinagar and the four-year-old's body was later taken to the Harishchandra Ghat in the same area, where Raman performed the last rites, news agency PTI reported.

Seth was arrested by police on Monday night as she was trying to flee in a taxi with the boy's dead body packed in her luggage. She had also allegedly attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist, after committing the heinous crime, police said.

Seth, hailing from West Bengal, has been sent to police custody for the next six days.

(With inputs from PTI)