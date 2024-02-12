Fraudulent loan app circulates morphed picture of Bengaluru woman and daughter: Report

A woman in Bengaluru fell prey to dubious loan apps that circulated the morphed pictures of her and her daughter, reported Deccan Herald. The cyber police have registered a case and the investigation is going on. Fraudulent loan app circulates morphed picture of Bengaluru woman and daughter

Also Read - Former driver murdered Bengaluru geologist: Police in charge sheet

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

According to reports, the victim is a resident of Wilson Gardens and installed a loan app called AMC Credit Park. She claimed the money had been credited into her account without submitting any loan request. More than ₹6000 was credited to her account multiple times, and she received calls from unknown numbers and threatened to leak the pictures to her contacts in the phonebook. The victim also complained that some of her contacts even received morphed pictures of her daughter.

She also reportedly received calls from different numbers with country codes like USA, Bangladesh, Indonesia, etc.

Speaking to the publication, a police official said, “This is how loan sharks operate. They use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to hide their IP address and make threatening calls that display numbers from different countries. She unknowingly granted access to all her pictures, and that is how they were able to morph them.”

The complaint has been lodged at the Central Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station in Bengaluru under sections 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 (Punishment for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology act.

Bengaluru Police warned people of such fraudulent loan apps and urged them to avoid downloading and lending money from unauthorised service providers.