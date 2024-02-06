Former driver murdered Bengaluru geologist: Police in charge sheet

Prathima KS, a 42-year-old geologist, was murdered by her former chauffeur, who fled after killing her with cash and gold from her home, Bengaluru city police accused in a charge sheet submitted in a local court on Monday. Prathima KS, a 42-year-old geologist, was murdered by her former chauffeur, who fled after killing her with cash and gold from her home (HT)

Prathima, who worked at the department of mines and geology, was found with her throat slashed in her Doddakallasandra residence in Subramanyapura neighbourhood of the city on the night of November 4.

Her driver Kiran was angry with Prathima for sacking him, the charge sheet said. Kiran worked as Prathima’s official chauffeur for two years. She had scolded him multiple times for reckless driving and ultimately fired him a few days before the murder.

On the night of November 4, Kiran waited for Prathima to return to her house in Doddakallasandra. Once she entered the house, he followed her and reiterated his demand to give him his job, police said. When Prathima refused to rehire him, Kiran used a knife to kill her and fled with gold jewellery and cash, police said.

The 600-page charge sheet with statements from 70 witnesses, including her colleagues, narrated how Kiran, who was facing a financial crisis, made a futile attempt to kill Prathima on the previous night.The charge sheet records the time Kiran entered her house on november 4. “In eight minutes, he killed her and stole the valuables, including 40 grammes of gold ornaments and ₹5 lakh in cash,” the charge sheet said.

The accused gave the money to one of his friends and escaped to Male Mahadeshwara hills of Chamarajanagara district along with two of his friends. Subramanyapura Police tracked his mobile phone location and arrested him. His friends had no information about the crime Kiran had committed. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, police said.