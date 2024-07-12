Guarantee schemes not a burden on the exchequer: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed accusations that "guarantee schemes have not been a burden on the state's exchequer." Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, "The state government is not facing any financial burden due to the guarantee schemes. We had given our word and we have kept it. Guarantee schemes are not draining any resources and we will continue them."

He was replying to the statement of Basavaraja Rayareddy that the guarantee schemes are draining out the finances.

"We have not introduced these guarantee schemes for votes, it is meant to improve the lives of people, who are badly affected by the price rise. The people are watching all these and they will support us," Shivakumar said.

When asked about the CRWC meeting on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, he said, "The water storage in our dams is not as per our expectations yet. I do not want to comment on this yet, let's pray for good rains."

While replying to a query on the AICC fact-finding committee meeting, the deputy CM said, “The fact-finding committee collected the opinions of MLAs and office bearers today. It will meet the defeated candidates and other leaders tomorrow to gather their feedback. The committee will submit a report to the AICC.”