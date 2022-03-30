‘Halal meat is economic jihad’,BJP's Ravi adds fuel to K'taka's communal discord

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi likened Halal food to ‘economic jihad’ on Tuesday, spurring more controversy ahead of Karnataka's Hindu New Year, Ugadi. There have been a flurry of messages on social media for the past few days, appealing to Hindus to shun Halal meat, especially after the festival of Ugadi, which will be celebrated on April 2 this year.

C T Ravi told reporters, “Halal is an economic Jihad. It means that it is used like a Jihad so that Muslims should not do business with others. It has been imposed. When they think that Halal meat should be used, what is wrong in saying that it should not be used?”

Ravi's statement comes a day after The Karnataka CM's political secretary M P Renukacharya called for the state government to ban madrasas, saying that issues "opposed to national interests" are taught there.

Ravi said the Halal meat offered to ‘their God’ is dear to them (Muslims) but for Hindus, it is somebody’s leftover. He also said that Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not others.

“When Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, why should you insist on Hindus to buy from them? What right people have to even ask this?” Ravi sought to know. To a query on boycotting the Halal meat, the BJP leader said such trade practices are not a one-way traffic but two-way.

With some right-wing groups now giving a call to boycott 'Halal' meat, Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a right-wing organisation in Karnataka, said on Monday that they are starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat as it is “culled under Islamic practices and cannot be offered to Hindu gods”.

A day after Ugadi, a section of "non-vegetarian" Hindus offer meat to God and celebrate the New Year. Many offer such meat, which some right wing activists are now asking people to skip. This call comes close on the heels of the ban on Muslim vendors around temples during the Hindu religious fairs in parts of Karnataka.

“If Muslims agree to eat non-Halal meat, then these people (Hindu organisations) will also use Halal meat,” he added. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy denounced such trends and asked Hindu youths not to "spoil" the state, which is a "garden of racial peace and faith".

“I want to ask the government where you want to lead this state to. With folded hands I ask Hindu youths not to spoil the State,” Kumaraswamy said. Reminding those inciting people that they would not be in the world forever, he said they should not ruin the peace and harmony in Karnataka.

He appealed to the youths to shun those who disturb peace as there would be difficult days ahead. The JD(S) second-in-command held the Congress accountable for the rise in communal politics.

“Congress brought such a government in the state. Now, the Congress calls the BJP government immoral. Who’s responsible for it? Neither the JD(S) nor H D Kumaraswamy is responsible for the current situation. Because of the tortures of Congress, people of the state are suffering,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

A couple of days back BJP MLC, AH Vishwanath also spoke against growing polarisation discord, “It is very dangerous to indulge in politics of religion. One should never use religion to win elections. How many elections will you win basis this?"

A forum of 61 prominent citizens and intellectuals have written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over their concerns regarding rising incidents of hate and communal politics. The open letter questions the loss of harmony, peace and tolerance in Karnataka, a state where these have been its hallmarks for long.

The letter was signed by Dr. Chandra Poojari, S Devendra, Vimala K S, Dr. Vijaya, Prof. S G Siddaramaiah, B Suresh, among others. The letter read, “We seek to curb the intentional spread of communal hate in the state and insist that Muslim girl students be allowed to take their examinations.”

(With Inputs from PTI)