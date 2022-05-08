Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the "guts", shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.
"Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response," Muthalik said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is anger against the government for not taking action against those violating Court orders regarding the use of loud speakers. Alleging some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further said, "we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow."
Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques. Accusing the government of trying to scuttle Sri Rama Sene's protest by threatening temple committees using the police, Muthalik warned the administration, stating that their "dadagiri" will not have any impact.
"Show your dadagiri against Muslim's mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes...we will do it peacefully and won't create any disturbance," he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.
He repeatedly pointed at the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers there at religious places. Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.
Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene's drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, "remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages."
"Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 pm to 6 am according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government...our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers," he said.
Responding to a question, he said, in case the police try to stop Sri Rama Sene workers, it may lead to confrontation, "our Karyakartas will oppose it," he added.
-
Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
-
Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
-
Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
-
Maharashtra govt to seek cancellation of bail granted to MP-MLA Rana couple
On Thursday, (May 5), after leaving Mumbai's Byculla jail, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra region for her spondylitis treatment. Later, her husband Ravi Rana was seen visiting the hospital with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya accompanying him. Ravi alleged on the same day that Byculla jail authorities did not pay heed to Navneet even after she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation.
-
Five of family die after water supply cut forces them to wash clothes in quarry
Dombivli After five members of a sarpanch's family drowned in a quarry at Dombivili's Sandap village on Saturday, the residents claimed there was a two-day water cut imposed by MIDC, due to which the family went to the quarry to wash clothes. In the evening, a villager saw the body of a woman floating in the water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics