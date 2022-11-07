HD Devegowda appeals to Modi for Kempegowda statue in Parliament

Former prime minister HD Devegowda on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a bronze statue of Kempegowda at the premises of Parliament building in Delhi. He also said that Kempegowda - who is said to be the founder of Bengaluru - could be seen as a symbol of India’s technological leap.

In a letter to PM Modi, HD Devegowda wrote, “It is a request to consider establishing a bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the premises of our Parliament. May I kindly urge you to give your undivided attention to this request. As you are aware Kempegowda established the city of Bangalore in the 16th century. and the seeds that he sowed centuries ago has today flowered into a globally renowned metropolis that we are all proud of.”

I have forwarded the request of the Bangalore Founder Kempegowda Central Committee to the Prime Minister with my personal recommendation. pic.twitter.com/7sxhiic8Sx — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 6, 2022

Devegowda also wrote that there is no other city in India with as much technological excellence as Bengaluru. “Kempegowda who personifies Bangalore could very well be seen as a symbol of India's technological leap. There is no other city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence,” he asserted.

A memorandum on the same by the Kempegowda Central Committee was also submitted to the Prime Minister's office, said the senior leader of Janata Dal (Secular). The Karnataka government also announced that they are installing a Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

PM Modi will be unveiling a 108 feet Kempegowda statue - which is called the ‘statue of prosperity’ - at the Bengaluru airport on November 11.

