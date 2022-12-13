Here's how this Bengaluru school celebrated Rajinikanth's birthday

A school in Bengaluru celebrated actor Rajinikanth's birthday grandly by distributing books and cake to government school children. Rajinikanth turned 72 on Monday and received a horde of wishes from celebrities, film fraternity, politicians and several other quarters.

He studied at the Government Higher Primary School in Bengaluru's Gavipuram, which teamed up with the Rajiniji Seva Samithi Karnataka State and arranged a huge cake, sweets and lots of notebooks for school children on Monday, a video by The Hindu showed.

Authorities of the school along with members of the Samithi were seen cutting the cake and celebrating the occasion with children, who enjoyed the sweets and notebooks. The piping on the cake read, “Happy Birthday Superstar Rajinikanth”.

Called by ‘Thalaivaa’, ‘Thalapathy’, and similar other titles, Rajinikanth is famous and well-respected for his acting career that has spanned over five decades now. He has worked in 160 films across languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and even Bengali.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Mamooty, Dhanush and several other celebrities took to social media to share their wishes for the actor. Meanwhile, fans are pumped to see his upcoming project, Jailer while enjoying the re-release of his 2002 film Baba with Manisha Koirala after a decade.

