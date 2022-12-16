'He's playing politics with eye on minority votes': Karnataka HM on DK Shivakumar over Mangaluru blast

Responding to the allegation by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar that the state director general of police (DGP) tweeted on the Mangaluru cooker blast incident in a 'hurry', state Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday condemned his statement and accused him of seeking 'minority votes'.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Jnanendra said, "I condemn DK Shivakumar's statement. He is playing politics with an eye on minority votes."

"During the Congress government, terror-related incidents in the state were as frequent as crackers going off on Diwali," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Shivakumar questioned why the DGP tweeted in a 'hurry' with regard to the Mangaluru cooker blast case.

"Why did the Karnataka DGP tweet in a hurry regarding the Mangaluru cooker blast incident? Why did he link it to terrorism? He declared the accused a terrorist without any probe. Was the incident similar to the 26/11 attack in Mumbai?" the Congress state president asked.