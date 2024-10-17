'High time to build businesses beyond Bengaluru,' says this Udupi entrepreneur after infra collapse in tech capital

The incessant rains in Bengaluru that exposed the crumbling infrastructure of tech capital has sparked a debate on social media about building new companies at tier 2 and 3 cities of the country. Rohith Bhat, the founder of Robosoft technologies who built the company from Karnataka’s Udupi said that it is important to vouch for development without destroying nature. The increasing traffic and infra challenges in Bengaluru are also driving companies to consider other locations, but most do not prefer to establish offices away from international airports.

An X handle called Visit Udupi batted for companies beyond Bengaluru and mentioned Rohith Bhat and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu as examples of successful entrepreneurs who built start-ups from small towns. The post read, “The only solution is to think #BeyondBengaluru and promote emerging technology clusters in Tier II & III cities like Mangaluru & Udupi. @svembu and @rohithbhat are perfect examples of entrepreneurs who went on to create large successful organizations from their Tier 3 locations.”

In a response to the post, Rohith Bhat said that entrepreneurs need to focus on exporting value instead of talent. “The focus is on building our future here while preserving our culture and without destroying nature. We need to create job opportunities for our youth, and IT growth contributes to growth opportunities in related sectors, too. Instead of exporting talent, we should export value by building businesses here and creating employment here,” Bhat told X.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge also earlier asked IT companies to think beyond Bengaluru when investing. At the last Bengaluru Tech Summit, Kharge said, “I'm here to request your cooperation and request all of you to help Karnataka go beyond just Bengaluru. We are here to request you to break boundaries together. We are providing a conducive environment for investment outside the city.”

