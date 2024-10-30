Hospitals in Bengaluru gear up for firecracker-related emergencies this Deepavali: Report

As Deepavali approaches, Victoria and Minto Hospitals in Bengaluru are enhancing their emergency response strategies to address the anticipated surge in firecracker injuries. Both facilities are fully staffed and equipped to provide urgent care around the clock, The Indian Express reported. Diwali in Bengaluru: Safety guidelines have been issued to mitigate risks for both people and pets during the festivities. (Pic for representation)

Victoria Hospital boasts a state-of-the-art burns care unit, designed specifically to handle firecracker incidents. This centre includes a dedicated burns unit and a specialized block for patients suffering from such injuries. Medical teams are on high alert 24/7, prepared for emergency surgeries and intensive care. Their inventory includes ventilators, dressing materials, antibiotics, and intravenous fluids. Individual patient rooms have been arranged to minimize cross-contamination, and minor burn cases will be treated on an outpatient basis, the report stated. For more severe injuries, the hospital’s plastic surgery unit stands ready to assist.

A new 35-bed ward has been set up at the Minto Ophthalmic Hospital to treat eye injuries caused by firecrackers. The ward is thoughtfully divided to accommodate men, women, and children, with specialists available throughout the day and an operating room on standby for urgent procedures.

To promote safety, authorities are also issuing guidelines for firecracker use. Key advisories include avoiding hand-held crackers, steering clear of "dud" fireworks, and keeping a safe distance when lighting crackers. It's crucial for children to only use firecrackers under adult supervision, and discarded fireworks should be safely submerged in water or sand to prevent accidents, the publication added.

In this light, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced some guidelines for safe celebrations, saying that only eco-friendly green crackers should be permitted for sale in the state. “Deepavali is approaching. The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what kind of crackers should be burst. Only green crackers should be sold and they should be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm,” he said.