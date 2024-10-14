How a cremator helped uncover double murder near Bengaluru: Woman, lover arrested | Report

In a shocking case, the Ramanagara district police have apprehended a 25-year-old woman and her 30-year-old partner for the alleged murders of her two children. The suspects have been identified as Sweety and Gregory Francis by the Deccan Herald, and they face charges in connection with the deaths of Kabila, age 2, and Kabilan, 11 months old, the report said. The motive behind the murders was the affair and the couple thought the children would be a problem in the future, an officer said. (HT File)

Authorities revealed that Sweety and Francis began their relationship two months ago after meeting at a park on Tannery Road. Sweety, who is married to Shivu, a BBMP employee, was reportedly involved in a secret affair with Francis. Over the past two months, the couple frequently traveled to Ramanagara, raising concerns among friends and family, the report noted.

On September 27, Sweety and Francis moved into a rental home in Ijooru with the children. The situation took a drastic turn when Kabila was killed on October 1, followed by Kabilan’s death just days later on October 7. Police reports indicate that Sweety allegedly inflicted severe physical harm on her children, leading to asphyxiation, the publication stated.

"Sweety beat the children on their backs, leading to asphyxiation,” a police officer said, as quoted in the report.

The first child's cremation raised no alarms; however, the circumstances surrounding the second child's death drew suspicion. A crematorium worker, noticing the quick succession of events, recorded the cremation and reported the matter to the authorities. This prompted a deeper investigation, which corroborated the worker’s suspicions.

"During the first instance, the cremator was made to believe that the child died due to an illness. However, due to the short period between the two murders, doubts arose when they brought the second child for cremation. The cremator videographed the incident and brought it to the notice of the police,” the officer told the publication.

Following further inquiries, police arrested the pair, who later confessed to the crimes. Investigators believe their motivation stemmed from the desire to continue their relationship without the perceived burden of the children.