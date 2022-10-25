How Bengaluru cops in plain clothes caught auto-drivers demanding excess fare

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken auto drivers who demand excess fare to task by adopting an unusual approach. On Monday, they conducted a special drive by posing as customers in plain clothes.

More than a thousand cases were reported to registered against errant auto drivers for demanding more than usual fare, refusing to ply and others, data accessed by The Times of India indicated. Their last ‘special drive’ against excess fares charged by auto rickshaws was in July 2019.

The K R Puram traffic police station shared a video of their drive on social media, saying, “Today conducted special drive against auto's for demanding excess fare and for refusing to go for hire. We were in plain clothes.”

The video shared by them showed an auto driver citing traffic and demanding ₹150 with no metre for a ride. Cops were seen negotiating with him as customers. “Live example,” they captioned the video.

On social media, people had mixed reactions, with some asking for similar drives in their localities while appreciating the initiative, and some saying this drive would not help everyday commuters unless a large coordinated action is taken across the city.

Traffic cops from the Hebbal traffic police station also followed course, writing, “Today we have conducted special drive against Auto Rickshaw and booked Refuse to go for hire - 03 Cases & Demanding excess fare - 02 Cases Total 05 Cases booked & taken legal action as per law. @blrcitytraffic @DCPTrNorthBCP @BlrCityPolice.”

They also seized five auto rickshaws.

The High Ground and North division traffic police stations also conducted similar drives and booked several cases.

In total, cops booked as many as 1,116 cases, of which 312 were for demanding excess fare, 270 were for refusal to ply, among 532 other cases, in a single day.

