Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Uber slashes minimum autorickshaw fare to 35

Bengaluru: Uber slashes minimum autorickshaw fare to 35

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Ola and Uber had challenged the Karnataka government's auto rickshaw service ban on taxi apps in the high court which was issued on October 6.

Government will come up with a new frame of auto fares in 10 to 15 days and until then, the cab aggregators can run auto-rickshaw services with a 10% increase from the current auto fares, fixed by the government.
Government will come up with a new frame of auto fares in 10 to 15 days and until then, the cab aggregators can run auto-rickshaw services with a 10% increase from the current auto fares, fixed by the government.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Karnataka high court allowed the cab aggregators to run auto-rickshaw services with an excess fare of 10% to the government's fixed cap prices in the state on Friday. Ola and Uber had challenged the Karnataka government's auto rickshaw service ban on taxi apps in the high court which was issued on October 6.

However, starting from Saturday, Uber has already slashed the minimum auto fare to 30 from earlier 100. A report in Times of India said that the government will come up with a new frame of auto fares in 10 to 15 days and until then, the cab aggregators can run auto-rickshaw services with a 10% increase from the current auto fares, fixed by the government.

In November last year, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to 30 from 25 for the first two kilometres and the base price per every kilometre is increased to 15 from 13 rupees.

Earlier on October 6, the Karnataka transport department issued an order that read, “The transport regulations are violated by the aggregators who are running auto services through their apps. We also received complaints about not following the price cap that was fixed by the government. We were informed that the higher charges are being collected from the passengers. Therefore, the auto services must be discontinued and aggregators must submit a report to the government on overprice allegations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka.
bengaluru karnataka.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out