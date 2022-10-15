Bengaluru: Uber slashes minimum autorickshaw fare to 35

The Karnataka high court allowed the cab aggregators to run auto-rickshaw services with an excess fare of 10% to the government's fixed cap prices in the state on Friday. Ola and Uber had challenged the Karnataka government's auto rickshaw service ban on taxi apps in the high court which was issued on October 6.

However, starting from Saturday, Uber has already slashed the minimum auto fare to ₹30 from earlier ₹100. A report in Times of India said that the government will come up with a new frame of auto fares in 10 to 15 days and until then, the cab aggregators can run auto-rickshaw services with a 10% increase from the current auto fares, fixed by the government.

In November last year, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to ₹30 from ₹25 for the first two kilometres and the base price per every kilometre is increased to ₹15 from ₹13 rupees.

Earlier on October 6, the Karnataka transport department issued an order that read, “The transport regulations are violated by the aggregators who are running auto services through their apps. We also received complaints about not following the price cap that was fixed by the government. We were informed that the higher charges are being collected from the passengers. Therefore, the auto services must be discontinued and aggregators must submit a report to the government on overprice allegations.”