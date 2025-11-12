Search
‘How did he get up there?’: Internet baffled as video of man resting inside flyover pillar in Bengaluru goes viral

ByYamini C S
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 04:43 pm IST

A man resting inside a flyover pillar in Bengaluru has gone viral, stunning commuters and drawing several comments on homeless living conditions.

In a startling scene that has gone viral on social media, a man was found sleeping inside the hollow base of a flyover pillar at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru, prompting baffled reactions from passers-by, commuters and internet users alike.

A man was found sleeping inside a hollow flyover pillar in Bengaluru, attracting online attention and baffling commuters.
A man was found sleeping inside a hollow flyover pillar in Bengaluru, attracting online attention and baffling commuters.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man sedated, looted of gold, cash worth nearly 7 lakh by woman from dating app: Report

According to a video that is making rounds on social media, several commuters in Bengaluru noticed the man curled up inside a narrow cavity within the pillar and many gathered around in disbelief. “A shocking incident was reported from Jalahalli Cross, where a man was found sleeping inside a hollow section of a flyover pillar. The bizarre sight quickly drew a large crowd, with people gathering around in disbelief and discussing how he even managed to get inside such a narrow and dangerous spot,” said a social media post.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | ‘Nanga marunga’: Bengaluru man abuses auto driver over drop point, viral video sparks migrant debate

The man quickly drew widespread attention, with the video garnering over 71,000 views and 240 likes at the time this article was being written. It also sparked several comments, with a social media user on X writing, “Seriously this needs to be checked. If that guy is in need of help we should find ways to help him. If this is just a stunt then needs to be taught a lesson.”

Many users called for action against the man and alerted local authorities, while some touched on the living conditions faced by the city’s homeless. The Bengaluru police also commented and directed the Peenya station to look into the issue.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Viral post sparks debate on why ambition feels different in both cities

“How could he reach the top of the pillar? Hopefully, he is not there with any wrong intentions,” another comment read.

