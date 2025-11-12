‘How did he get up there?’: Internet baffled as video of man resting inside flyover pillar in Bengaluru goes viral

In a startling scene that has gone viral on social media, a man was found sleeping inside the hollow base of a flyover pillar at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru, prompting baffled reactions from passers-by, commuters and internet users alike. A man was found sleeping inside a hollow flyover pillar in Bengaluru, attracting online attention and baffling commuters.

According to a video that is making rounds on social media, several commuters in Bengaluru noticed the man curled up inside a narrow cavity within the pillar and many gathered around in disbelief. “A shocking incident was reported from Jalahalli Cross, where a man was found sleeping inside a hollow section of a flyover pillar. The bizarre sight quickly drew a large crowd, with people gathering around in disbelief and discussing how he even managed to get inside such a narrow and dangerous spot,” said a social media post.

Watch the video here:

The man quickly drew widespread attention, with the video garnering over 71,000 views and 240 likes at the time this article was being written. It also sparked several comments, with a social media user on X writing, “Seriously this needs to be checked. If that guy is in need of help we should find ways to help him. If this is just a stunt then needs to be taught a lesson.”

Many users called for action against the man and alerted local authorities, while some touched on the living conditions faced by the city’s homeless. The Bengaluru police also commented and directed the Peenya station to look into the issue.

“How could he reach the top of the pillar? Hopefully, he is not there with any wrong intentions,” another comment read.