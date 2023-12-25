A Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight returned to the Bengaluru airport after taking off on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions at the Hyderabad airport. As temperatures dipped further across the country, the flights are reportedly facing several issues with the thick fog. Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to bad weather(HT Photo)

In a statement, Vistara said, “Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

A passenger named Alok Sharma said the flight was unable to land after a few attempts due to zero visibility. He also shared the picture of thick fog at Hyderabad in an X post and wrote, “There's so much #fog & zero visibility at #Hyderabad #Airport that apparently no flights are landing or taking off. Our @airvistara flight from Hyd to Blr to Gau didn't even land after 2-3 attempts & it went back to Blr. Might come in 2-3 hrs or the whole trip might be jeopardised.”

In a response, Vistara clarified that the flight is only delayed and not cancelled at this point. “Hi Alok, we understand your concern. Please note that flight UK898 has been delayed due to bad weather conditions at Hyderabad airport. While we strive to maintain on-time operations, delays caused by adverse weather conditions are beyond our control.” said Vistara.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai – Hyderabad Vistara flight has also returned to Mumbai after bad weather conditions at Hyderabad airport.

Vistara said, “Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has returned to Mumbai (BOM) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 0915 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Many flights in New Delhi were also getting delayed due to zero visibility amid the dense fog at the IGI airport.