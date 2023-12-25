Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru causes massive traffic jams on Christmas eve; airport passengers frustrated

Massive traffic jams for hours on the airport road near Bengaluru’s Hebbal left many commuters frustrated on Sunday night. As the newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia installed India’s largest Christmas tree, the public reportedly thronged to see it and commuters got stuck in traffic for over two hours. Many passengers who were supposed to go to the airport were also stuck in the traffic.

Also Read - Watch: Heavy traffic gridlock hits Manali and other tourist hotspots amid Christmas, New Year rush

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As the Bellary Road leads to Mall of Asia as well as the Kempegowda International Airport, many passengers who were supposed to go to the airport were also stuck in the traffic.

The Bengaluru Police continuously released traffic advisories and alerted people about the jam around the mall. In a first advisory at 6pm on Sunday, the Bengaluru Police said, “Due to huge influx of public to the Mall of Asia, there is traffic congestion on the Bellary service road leading up to the Mall. Parking is full. Commuters / visitors are advised to plan accordingly.”

The traffic became worse after that, and the police alerted people to avoid the route. “Due to the long weekend, Christmas festival, huge traffic congestion and slow-moving traffic at Mall of Asia & Byatarayanpura junction towards the airport.So commuters / visitors are advised to plan accordingly and requested to use alternate routes.” read another advisory.

Meanwhile, many airport buses were stuck in congestion for long hours. A user shared a video and wrote, “The airport bus has been standing at the same location for the last hour, many in the bus have already missed their flight. Only because of the crowd at Mall of Asia at Yelahanka.”

Mall of Asia has been facing allegations of being unable to manage the vehicular flow to the mall which is reportedly spread across 13 acres. Some also alleged that the mall is charging ₹200 from pedestrians for entry to see the Christmas tree. “Phoenix Mall of Asia. More like the phoenix madness of Asia. 45 mins to cover 1KM.. 20 minutes to get parking. Rs.200 for pedestrian (without vehicle) entry (just entry into the mall costs you),” said a user.