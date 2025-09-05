In a first, Karnataka to conduct statewide survey of gender minorities, former Devadasi women

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced its first-ever baseline survey of gender minorities across the state, alongside a re-survey of former Devadasi women in 15 districts. The initiative aims to collect accurate data on the socio-economic conditions of these groups.(X/@laxmi_hebbalkar)

According to a release from the office of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the initiative aims to collect accurate data on the socio-economic conditions of these groups and extend social, economic, and educational rehabilitation measures, news agency PTI reported.

The 15 districts where the re-survey of former Devadasi women will take place are Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ballari and Vijayanagara.

Both surveys will be carried out by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, beginning on September 15 and concluding within 45 working days, the release stated. Preparatory work has already been completed.

To streamline the process, the government has also developed two mobile applications and set up a dedicated helpline (1800 599 2025).

The survey of gender minorities will be conducted at taluk and district government hospitals across Karnataka, while the re-survey of former Devadasi women will take place at the offices of Taluk Child Development Project Officers in the 15 identified districts.

The government further clarified that officer-level staff of the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project Unit will be responsible for carrying out the re-survey of former Devadasi women.

