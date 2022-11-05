"Inhuman act" : Dinesh Guligowda on police stopping couple with sick child

Congress leader Dinesh Guligowda has urged the administration to take action against the police officers who stopped a couple who were taking a sick child to the hospital on a bike in Mandya district for not wearing a helmet and did not allow them to go without paying though they did not have money.

Condemning the incident which took place in front of Mandya District Hospital on Thursday, the Congress MLC termed the act as an "inhuman act".

Dinesh Guligowda, MLC of Mandya Constituency of local bodies, requested the Director General police Praveen Sood and Inspector General to take urgent action against the police personnel who behaved like this.

The MLC has issued a letter to Praveen Sood and has requested that legal action should be taken against the police who do not respond to the demands of the public no matter how much the local citizens and the public plead with that police officer.

"Obeying traffic rules is the primary duty of every citizen. Also, the protection of public life and property is also the responsibility of the government and the police department. As much as the police have a responsibility to enforce the law, they also have a duty to look after the welfare of the public," he said.

The leader also claimed that in Mandya District, Mandya Assembly Constituency, Melukote Assembly Constituency (Pandavapur), Nagamangala Assembly Constituency, Maddur Assembly Constituency, Malavalli Assembly Constituency, Srirangapatna Assembly Constituency and KR Pet Assembly Constituency are causing concern. All over Mandya district especially in Mandya city and taluk centers local police are stopping vehicles everywhere and collecting fines in the name of government traffic regulations.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also has expressed his anger over the police.

"It is condemnable that the police stopped and harassed a couple who were going to the hospital with their child in Mandya. It is shocking that such incidents that mock humanity are happening repeatedly in the state. This incident is proof that the government has ruined the police system@BJP4Karnatakain the state," tweeted HD Kumaraswamy.

"I was very saddened to see the video clips of the parents who were taking their child on a bike to the hospital and were harassed by the police because they did not have a helmet. It is inexcusable and despicable that the police behaved like this with a couple who were worried about their child's illness. "Dammayya,(humbly requesting, we don't have money, please leave," but the police showed no mercy. While talking about fines, he said that it is diabolical behavior of the police to torture them for money, and the department itself should lower its head," he further said.