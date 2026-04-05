Bengaluru, IOCL on Sunday said it is actively strengthening Auto LPG distribution across its network in Karnataka to address the surge in demand arising from the ongoing geopolitical situation. IOCL actively strengthens auto LPG distribution in Karnataka

The company, however, highlighted that infrastructure limitations-including a limited number of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations , constrained dispensing capacity, and operational challenges-are making it difficult to fully offset the supply gap caused by the closure of private Auto LPG outlets.

Bengaluru and several other parts of the state are witnessing disruptions in auto-rickshaw services due to a shortage of Auto LPG.

Long queues of autos have been seen outside fuel stations at many locations, with drivers waiting for hours for supplies.

"In Karnataka, Oil Marketing Companies collectively operate 72 ALDS, with Indian Oil Corporation accounting for 55 of these outlets. In comparison, over 300 ALDS were operated by private players; however, nearly 80 per cent of these private stations have become non-operational due to prevailing geopolitical challenges," Indian Oil Corporation Limited said in a release.

Stating that IOCL has significantly scaled up its supply in Karnataka with the support of the Government of India, the company said its average daily supply, which stood at approximately 43.5 MT per day in February, increased to 59.53 MT per day in March and has been further ramped up to 68.53 MT per day with effect from April 4.

"Despite these efforts, infrastructure limitations-including a limited number of ALDS, constrained dispensing capacity, and operational challenges-make it difficult to fully offset the supply gap caused by the closure of private Auto LPG outlets," it added.

Highlighting that pricing disparities are influencing consumer behaviour, the company said PSU-operated outlets, including those of IOCL, are retailing Auto LPG at ₹89.52 per litre in Bengaluru, whereas private marketers are selling it between ₹99 and ₹105 per litre.

This difference has led to a significant shift in customer preference towards PSU-operated ALDS, resulting in increased footfall and longer waiting times at these stations, it said.

It also noted that approximately 70 per cent of the auto-rickshaw fleet is equipped with dual-fuel capability, allowing operation on both Auto LPG and petrol.

"In light of the current situation, users are encouraged to temporarily switch to petrol as an alternative fuel. Similar transitions have already been observed in markets such as Puttur and other areas where OMC-operated ALDS are limited, demonstrating the practicality of this approach," the release said.

While Auto LPG continues to remain available across the OMC network, IOCL said that in case of longer waiting times, customers are encouraged to utilise the dual-fuel capability of their vehicles and switch to petrol to ensure uninterrupted mobility.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited remains committed to ensuring fuel availability and supporting customers during this period of heightened demand, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.