IS operative held in Bengaluru: Officials

In a joint operation, the Internal Security Department (ISD) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a suspected terrorist in Manjunath Nagar near Thanisandra of Bengaluru in the city on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said the accused was identified as Mohammed Arif, an Uttar Pradesh resident, who allegedly had links with the Islamic State (IS) and was in constant touch with IS handlers online through the Telegram application.

He also communicated via the dark web with his handlers, they added.

Police said Arif, who was remotely working at an IT firm in Bengaluru for the last two years, planned to leave for Syria this March through Iraq and Afghanistan. The central agencies, who had found that he had links with the Islamic State for the last two years, had kept a tab on his activities online and monitored his movements, they added.

The NIA has seized his laptop and other electronic devices for investigation, and he is being questioned to ascertain his network, officials said, adding that they are also searching his house in the city’s Thanisandra area to look for more evidence.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra congratulated the authorities on the arrest and said that further investigation is underway.

The home minister also said, “organisations that stir communal sentiments and cause instability in society will be suppressed”.

“Those organisations and associated persons who create instability in the country by inciting communal sentiments will be kept under constant vigilance, and all attempts to weaken India will be destroyed,” Jnanendra said.

“Acting on a tip-off that he had links with international terrorist organisations, the state police arrested him early on Saturday. The state police, in collaboration with officials of the central agency, arrested him, and further interrogation is underway. It is also said that the accused, Arif, was preparing to travel abroad. In the meantime, the police have taken him into custody,” the home minister added.