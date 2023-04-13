Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘JD(S) second list for assembly polls will be out tomorrow’: HD Kumaraswamy

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 13, 2023 04:45 PM IST

He also confirmed that disgruntled leader Doddappa Gowda Patil, who was denied ticket by the BJP will be contesting on JD(S) ticket.

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced that the second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections will be released on Friday. He also confirmed that disgruntled leader Doddappa Gowda Patil, who was denied ticket by the BJP from Kalaburagi constituency will be contesting on JD(S) ticket.

Speaking with the reporters, HD Kumaraswamy said, “Many leaders are going to join JD(S) and we will also announce the second list of candidates tomorrow. We have finalized Doddappa Gowda Patil from Kalaburagi. In North Karnataka, we are confident about winning 30 to 40 seats in the assembly elections.”

The confusion over the Hassan seat which reportedly created a rift between the Gowda family is also likely to end tomorrow after announcing the second list. In December last year, JD(S) announced 93 names in the first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly polls. The party also announced that the former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna constituency, which is roughly around 60 kilometers from the state capital. JDS then fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and the third generation JDS leader from Ramanagara constituency. Nikhil earlier contested as an MP from Mandya and lost against the independent candidate and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh.

The BJP also released two lists of candidates in which a total of 212 names were announced. The ruling party is yet to announce candidates for 12 candidates. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
