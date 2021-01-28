JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka
Basavaraj Horatti, the senior Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), leader who is likely to be elected as the chairman of the Upper House of the state legislature on Thursday said that he would support all bills by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, formalising the alliance between the two parties.
“If there are important bills, they will be passed,” Horatti said on Thursday.
His statement comes a day after the BJP and JD(S) indicated joining hands to oust the Congress out of power in the legislative council.
“BJP and JD(S) together have a majority so there is no question of defeating the bills,” he said, adding that he will support the anti-cattle slaughter bill “100%”.
Also Read: CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session
Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government is aiming to get this bill passed in the state during this session.
The government managed to pass the anti-cattle slaughter bill in the Lower House but it is yet to be taken up in the Upper House.
The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has already promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance that widens the existing provisions for punishment on killing of cattle and offers protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them.
The Congress said that the JD(S) is a party of convenience and their decision to support the bill will deal a heavy blow to the state’s farming community.
“We oppose this blanket ban on cattle slaughter as it will be a big blow to the farmers who look it as an alternate mode of income,” Rizwan Arshad, the legislator from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, said.
He added that JD(S), which calls itself a party with “farmer focus”, will be exposed before their core support base.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case
- A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent
- The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala stable but still in ICU, say hospital authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Airport staff to be inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police arrest quarry owner, dynamite supplier after Shivamogga blast: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox