Kannada TV series director Vinod Dhondale dies by suicide at 49 in Bengaluru: Report

Kannada television director and producer Vinod Dhondale was discovered dead at his residence in Nagarabhavi, West Bengaluru, on Saturday morning. Authorities arrived at the scene after Dhondale's wife alerted them to the tragic discovery of his body hanging at around 11:30 am, the Deccan Herald reported. Vinod Dhondale had been facing financial difficulties related to his film project, Ashok Blade. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He was 49 years old, another report said. Known for his popular Kannada TV serials like Karimani and Gange Gowri, Dhondale was on the verge of making his cinematic debut with a new film. After his success on television, he was excited about his transition to the big screen, the report stated.

A death note was also found at the scene, though investigators are yet to confirm its authenticity as being penned by Dhondale.

The incident occurred within the Chandra Layout police station limits and cops have classified the case as a suicide and have filed an unnatural death report. An officer from the station spoke to reporters and revealed that Dhondale had been facing financial difficulties related to his film project, Ashok Blade.

Having invested a substantial amount of money into the film, which was approximately 70 per cent completed, Dhondale was reportedly struggling with a budget that had spiralled beyond initial estimates.

He had taken out a significant bank loan for the film, using his property as collateral, and was unable to meet the repayment obligations, the officer told the publication, suggesting that these financial pressures might have contributed to his extreme and tragic decision.

Further investigation is ongoing as the police continue to piece together the circumstances leading up to Dhondale’s death, and more details are awaited shortly.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)