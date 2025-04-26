Menu Explore
Karnakata-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai awarded Fiji’s highest honour

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Apr 26, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Previous recipients of the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’ include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Fiji’s highest honour, the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’, was conferred on Karnataka-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai on Friday.

Sai was conferred the award for establishing the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji.(http://www.owos.org/)
Sai was conferred the award for establishing the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji.(http://www.owos.org/)

The award was presented by the President of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at a function held at the State House of Fiji, the official residence of the President.

In a press release issued by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chikkaballapura, Sai stated,“This honour is a testament to the collective efforts of so many who have worked tirelessly to uplift and support communities across the country as well as the entire Pacific region.”

According to the press release, Sai was conferred the award for establishing the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji.

According to his website, Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai is leading a global mission that combines service and spirituality, impacting 33 countries. Since 2011, his initiatives have provided crucial support to thousands of underprivileged children through various institutes of excellence.

His healthcare efforts include 11 specialty hospitals in India and four hospitals and three medical centers in Fiji, Sri Lanka, the USA, and Nigeria, all offering free services.

In education, 37 institutions across 27 campuses in India, along with a university in South India and three institutions in Laos, Nigeria, and Australia, provide values-based education to over 5,000 students.

A notable initiative is the morning nutrition program, which benefits over 1.2 million school-going children daily in India and five other countries.

All these services are provided without any cost or discrimination. Additionally, 12 Centres for Human Development in 11 countries aim to promote global welfare and unity.

(With additional inputs)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnakata-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai awarded Fiji’s highest honour
