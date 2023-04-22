Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar alleges CMO is asking returning officers to reject its candidates' applications

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, a candidate from the Kanakapura assembly constituency in the upcoming May 10 polls in the state, on Saturday alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office was calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura assembly constituency in the upcoming May 10 polls in the state. (PTI)

He also claimed CM Bommai asked them to rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees contesting the crucial election. Shivakumar demanded that the Election Commission (EC) should investigate the matter and summon the call details of the CMO to ascertain the “truth”.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to visit Udupi on April 27

“BJP legal team and CM Office are trying everything to make sure Congress candidates' nominations are disqualified. I request ECI to collect the call register of the CM. In Savadatti also, the same thing happened. CM himself called officials,” he told news agency ANI.

“You know how they acted in my case even after I filed nominations many times. They tried to disqualify my application also. CM Office itself is participating in malpractice to tell Returning officials to accept their applicants' applications, CM himself is involved in it,” he added.

In a surprise move hours before the deadline for filing nomination papers on Thursday, Bengaluru Rural MP and the brother of DK Shivakumar – DK Suresh – entered the fray from Kanakapura as well. Foreseeing a conspiracy at play, he did so as “backup plan” in case his brother's nomination got rejected by the EC.

READ | Jagadish Shettar explains why he joined the Congress: ‘My self respect…’

However, Shivakumar's nomination was accepted from Kanakapura, the state unit of the grand old party said on Friday.

Shivakumar also said many leaders are joining the Congress ahead of the election. “Kalyana Karnataka's several leaders already joined us. Many others are wishing to join Congress in the district and taluk units, I've also suggested our leaders the same. I welcome those who want to join us. Vishwanath Patil, a 3-time former MLA is also joining us. Chittapur is an important constituency. Arvind Chauhan is also joining us,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)