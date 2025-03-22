Karnataka bandh: No detentions in Bengaluru, protesters moved to Freedom Park, says police

Despite reports of police action, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda clarified on Saturday that no detentions had been made during the 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations. Pro-kannada activists raise slogans during their protest at Town Hall.(PTI)

However, activists attempting to take out rallies and processions were escorted to Freedom Park as a precautionary measure, news agency ANI reported.

The bandh, organised to protest against violence targeting Kannadigas, saw heightened security across the city. "There have been no untoward incidents so far. Police deployment will continue till evening to ensure law and order," Dayananda told reporters.

Bandh impact across Karnataka

Meanwhile, in Chikkamagaluru, pro-Kannada activists were seen urging shopkeepers to close their businesses in support of the bandh.

In Tumakuru, the bandh's impact was minimal, with daily activities proceeding largely as usual. KSRTC buses and auto-rickshaws operated without significant disruptions, ensuring regular transportation services for the public.

The schools and colleges remained open, with no declared holidays, and educational activities continued as scheduled.

The pro-Kannada activists in Belagavi expressed their anger by lying down on the road. A protest march was carried out from the Circuit House through Ashok Circle to Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar stated that the farmers' association fully supports the pro-Kannada organization.

Earlier, Ravi Shetty Byndoor, Chairman of the Labour Council and a pro-Kannada activist on Saturday alleged that the state government is using the Police to suppress them.

"The government is using the Police to suppress us. Vatal Nagaraj has called for a bandh. For that, many people have voluntarily come forward to go on a bandh. We are here to convince the bus drivers and operators. But they are stopping us. The government is sending us notice after notice. What are we, goons? We will start the rally at 11 am. We will take out the rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park," the Chairman of the Labour Council and a pro-Kannada activist told reporters.

In Hassan, Police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure while normal daily activities continue.

Earlier, the Karnataka Private Schools Union extended moral support, but other unions didn't give their support to the bandh and said examinations are underway in many districts, including Bengaluru, and no holidays have been declared. Similarly, private colleges will remain open.

The bandh has been called as Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible for violence against Kannadigas and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

