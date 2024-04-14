 Karnataka BJP rebel leader K Eshwarappa refutes reports about withdrawing his nomination | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka BJP rebel leader K Eshwarappa refutes reports about withdrawing his nomination

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 12:51 PM IST

After BJP denied ticket to Eshwarappa’s son K E Kantesh from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, the senior leader rebelled against the party.

Former Karnataka minister and rebel BJP leader K Eshwarappa stressed that he will not withdraw his nomination papers at any cost. Eshwarappa filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Shivamogga and said that his fight is against the Yediyuarappa family.

BJP rebel leader K Eshwarappa refutes reports about withdrawing nomination
BJP rebel leader K Eshwarappa refutes reports about withdrawing nomination

After a few speculations surfaced about him withdrawing his nomination, Eshwarappa said, “I will never betray people who stood behind me. The reports about my withdrawal of nomination are not true and I will contest an election. I am already receiving a lot of support from the people of Shivamogga.”

While filing the nomination, the senior leader said that he will win Shivamogga and then go to PM Modi, “All talks of negotiations are over. There will be a direct contest now. All leaders and workers are with me. People are also with me. If I win, I will go to PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

After BJP denied ticket to Eshwarappa’s son K E Kantesh from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, the senior leader rebelled against the party. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest in Haveri on the BJP ticket.

He held former Chief Minister and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and his two sons B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra responsible for his son not being given a chance to contest. Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shivamogga and Vijayendra is the party's state unit president and Shikaripura MLA.

