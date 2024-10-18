Menu Explore
Karnataka businessman's body exhumed after daughter suspects mother's involvement in death

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 18, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Karnataka police too suspect that it appeared to be a case of murder, but the postmortem report would throw more light.

The Belagavi city police have started an investigation into the death of a businessman and exhumed his body for autopsy on a complaint by his daughter who suspected her mother's involvement, police said on Thursday.

Karnataka businessman's body exhumed after daughter suspects mother's involvement in death

Acccording to police, Santosh Padmannavar (47) died on October 9. His daughter Sanjana Padmannavar (18), who was pursuing her higher studies in Bengaluru, returned home and the cremation was done according to the Lingayat tradition.

Sanjana was told that her father died of cardiac arrest and, as per his wish, eyes were donated. However, she could not believe that her healthy father could die of a heart attack, they said.

When Sanjana tried seeing the footages from multiple CCTV cameras at home, she found them all deleted.

She grew suspicious and with the help of her relatives, lodged a police complaint suspecting her mother Uma's involvement, police said.

Following the complaint, the police took up the matter and exhumed the body and sent it for autopsy.

The CCTV footages obtained from the neighbours showed two people entering their house.

Police are questioning Uma and two more people.

"We are questioning four people, including two maids. We will get a clear picture after receiving the autopsy report," Belagavi police commissioner Ida Martin Marbaniang told reporters.

Police too suspect that it appeared to be a case of murder, but the postmortem report would throw more light.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
