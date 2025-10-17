Karnataka cabinet gives nod for ₹2,350 crore international cricket stadium in Anekal: Report

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday granted ‘in-principle’ approval to construct a world-class cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Urban district, at an estimated cost of ₹2,350 crore.

The project is aimed at providing modern facilities for multiple sports and boosting Bengaluru’s sporting infrastructure, Deccan Herald reported.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, “The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Housing Department to build the stadium and sports complex on 75 acres at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension, Indlavadi village. We have directed the department to prepare a Detailed Project Report and viability study.”

If completed, this will likely become Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following the state government’s April decision to construct one in Mysuru, alongside another currently under construction in Tumakuru.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan provided more details, stating the stadium will have a seating capacity of 80,000, alongside facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports and a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he added.

A note from the Housing Department highlighted the need for the project, pointing out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a capacity of just 38,000, while smaller cities in India already feature larger stadiums. International cricket hasn’t been played at Chinnaswamy since June 2004, when a stampede following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory tragically claimed 11 lives. Tensions between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government have continued since.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the 2004 stampede, had recommended relocating major events to “better-suited” venues, further underscoring the need for a new stadium.

In other Cabinet decisions, the government approved providing input subsidies at higher rates than NDRF/SDRF guidelines for 12.82 lakh hectares of land affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods across the state.

