Karnataka: CAR/DAR SI exam on Jan 8, re-exam for PSI recruitment thereafter

Karnataka's DGP Praveen Sood announced a schedule for written exams to recruit sub-inspectors under various branches of the KSP on Wednesday, specifying dates for some and timelines for others.

The state will conduct written exams for the recruitment of sub-inspectors for the City Armed Reserve (CAR) and the District Armed Reserve (DAR) on January 8, he said. Exams will then be held to fill vacant posts in the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), after which officials will decide a date to hold the re-exam for 545 police sub-inspector (PSI) posts and 402 PSI posts, respectively.

The PSI recruitment exam was held in October last year. However, the results were scrapped after it came to light that several candidates used malpractices and unfair means to score well. The PSI scam has made headlines ever since and is still being investigated by the CID, under which several high profile officers have been arrested till date.

“Written exam for SI KSRP/ IRB has been conducted. Exam for SI CAR/ DAR is on Jan 8th & then for SI KSISF. We will conduct re-examination for 545 PSIs thereafter (subject to final order of High court) and 402 PSIs in that order,” the DGP said on Twitter.

Over a 100 people have been arrested in the PSI scam so far, which triggered a political controversy in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress mounting attacks on each other.