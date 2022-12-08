KSP Recruitment: Date of written exam for 70 sub-inspector posts announced

The Karnataka Police Department has released the date of the written examination for the recruitment of 70 vacant posts of Special Reserve sub-inspectors for the Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) and the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Police in a press note.

The written exam for 70 Special Reserve Sub Inspector posts has been scheduled on December 18, with Paper I from 11 am to 12 pm, and Paper II from 2 pm to 3:30 pm, both of which will be held across 12 exam centres in the Karnataka capital.

This comes after the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exams for 545 posts held in October last year, results of which were scrapped after it was uncovered that several candidates had exercised fraudulent methods and malpractices to score well. The CID is in the process of investigating the scam, and more than 50 people including high-ranking IPS officers have been arrested so far.

The press note dated December 6 was shared by Praveen Sood, the DGP of Karnataka, on social media.

The press note also directed applicants to go to the website - ksp-recruitment.in - and download their admit cards to be carried along with them to the exam centre on the date notified.

Here is how to download the admit cards:

1. Go to the website srsi21.ksp-recruitment.in.

2. Click on the 'My Application' tab.

3. A new page will pop up.

4. Enter your credentials. Here you will need an application number and your date of birth.

5. Click on the 'submit' option.

Your admit card will be downloaded.