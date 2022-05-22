Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit

No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council.

Elections for seven council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka on June 10.

“The issue of cabinet expansion did not come up for discussion with the party top brass as the deliberations had to be focussed on elections to BBMP and Local Bodies in the backdrop of Supreme Court order in this regard,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai told reporters in the national capital that he could not meet Union home minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over the phone.

He added that he gave his the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.

On Shah’s direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.

“I met BJP state in-charge, Arun Singh, as instructed by Home Minister Amit Shah. We discussed the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. I provided details about the list submitted. I have given details about the decision taken regarding the Rajya Sabha election candidates,” the chief minister said.

To a query on the cabinet rejig or expansion, Bommai said there were no discussions on it.

Regarding the “delay” in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, he said it was an internal matter of the BJP.

When reminded about his statement earlier this month that it would be done shortly, Bommai said, “I did say that the cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) elections, which we were waiting for, came.”

The Supreme Court has directed the state government to complete the delimitation and reservation of wards in eight weeks and carry out the elections. There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

On rainfall in the state, Bommai said he gave directions to the officials on handling the situation in the state. He added that he is returning to Bengaluru to hold discussions with the district level officials on the rain situation in the state.

The chief minister also said that he directed the district in-charge ministers to visit the rain-affected regions in their respective districts.

(With inputs from PTI)