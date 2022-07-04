Karnataka: Civic workers call off stir as Bommai promises permanent job within 3 months
Pourakarmikas, who had been staging an indefinite dharna for better salaries and permanent jobs, on Monday, called off their protest after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the municipal administration department to start the process of granting permanent employment status to the civic workers in three months. In a statement released by his team, Bommai also said that “drivers and loaders outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be brought into direct payment”.
More than 15,000 BBMP were said to have taken part in the protests. The demonstrations were organised by the Pourakarmikara Sanghatanegala Janti Horata Samiti, of which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Powrakarmikara Sangha was a co-organiser.
Read: Why Karnataka civic workers went on a strike and what Bommai govt has done now
The CM had made a similar statement two days ago saying the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas, but the civic workers demanded an official statement that stated the deadline.
"The state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment. We have agreed to extend social security, medical service, and assistance for the education of children of pourakarmikas. Necessary rules will be formulated during the next assembly session," Bommai had said on Saturday.
“They (government) claim to give ₹18,000, but we only get ₹12,000 in hand. We don't know our PF numbers, we don't know where our money goes. Will keep sitting here even if we die, nobody is listening to us,” a protester was quoted as saying by news agency ANI from Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.
Among those in opposition that backed the protests were the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "If pourakarmikas refuse to work even for a single day, the waste disposal problem will worsen and people will have to close their noses. Sanitation workers, including cleaners and sweepers, are paid a meagre salary. They are unable to meet their basic needs with this salary. So, their jobs must be made permanent," AAP’s state vice-president Bhaskar Rao told the news agency.
-
Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving & qualified saints only: Niranjani Akhara
One of the largest Akhadas of the thirteen Akhadas-Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, has decided to accord Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving and qualified saints only. Currently, about fifty to sixty Mahamandaleshwar are directly associated with Niranjani Akhada. This initiative from Niranjani Akhada has also led to other Akhadas thinking on similar lines. But they are not willing to speak on this issue openly waiting for the Niranjani Akhada-led saints' committee draft formation in this regard.
-
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan state government on Monday transferred 29 IAS and 16 IPS officers, including six collectors and three superintendents of police. Prakash Rajpurohit is appointed as the new collector of Jaipur; Jitendra Kumar Soni of Alwar; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Dholpur; Tina Dabi of Jaisalmer; Ravindra Goswami of Bundi and Inderjeet Yadav of Dungarpur. IPS Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as IGP, Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.
-
Punjab cabinet expansion: Who are the 5 new ministers in Bhagwant Mann govt?
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his cabinet, with five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being inducted in the government. It was the first cabinet expansion of the AAP government after it won the Assembly elections this year. Here's all you need to know about the new ministers.
-
Will look into grievances about Covid-19 claims: IRDA assures HC
Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday, assured the Bombay high court (HC) that it will look into grievances about the purported irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-related insurance claims. The assurance came in response to a Public Interest Litigation, which sought a probe into the irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-19 claims and the inaction of the IRDA to curb them.
-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in House while recalling family
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday broke down while speaking in the state assembly. Remembering his family, the chief minister became emotional as he recalled the demise of his two children while he was a corporator. Shinde's children Dipesh and Shubhada had drowned in the family's ancestral village. During his address, Shinde said he did not betray anyone but revolted against injustice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics