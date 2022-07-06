Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, as member of Rajya Sabha.
The Chief Minister, in a press release, congratulated Dr Heggade and exuded confidence that his immense work and experience in rural development, education, health and women empowerment sectors would raise the quality of the debates in parliament.
Bommai conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recommending a highly deserving personality like Dr Heggade for Rajya Sabha, the statement said. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.
Dr Heggade is the recipient of the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, which was bestowed on him in 2015 for his philanthropic and charitable works to uplift the masses. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
Uddhav changes Lok Sabha chief whip as Shinde camp hints at MPs jumping ship
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena replaced Bhavana Gawali as its chief whip in the Lok Sabha and nominated Rajan Vichare in her place. The information was shared by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. Vichare represents Thane in the Lok Sabha. Eknath Shinde is also from Thane. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.
CNG price hiked by ₹3 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas for the vehicular segment in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. According to company officials, MNGL has increased the CNG rates by ₹3 per kg inclusive of taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹82 per kg to ₹85 per kg.
Dengue threat: Zonal entomologist conducts inspection in Ludhiana
With rising concern over dengue and chikungunya, a team led by zonal entomologist, Patiala, Amritpal Kaur on Wednesday inspected different areas in the city where a large number of cases of these diseases were reported last year. The areas included Haibowal Khurd, Rishi Nagar Block 2, Haibowal Kalan, Durgapuri etc. The larvae were destroyed on the spot by spraying chemicals.
Karnataka CM Bommai directs officials to conduct survey of flood-prone areas
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, some villages are inundated whenever it rains heavily. The Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts have been instructed to take up rescue and relief works immediately. The Revenue minister is heading to Madikeri to oversee the relief works. All precautionary measures have been taken. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are witnessing coastal erosion too. The Education minister would soon initiate measures in this regard.
Ludhiana gets state’s maiden skill development centre for divyangs
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Ludhiana has become the first district in the state to have a dedicated skill development centre for divyangs. Director Punjab Skill Development Mission Deepti Uppal inaugurated the centre here at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Vocational Studies. Uppal said this initiative would be extended pan-Punjab wherein as many as 180 specially-abled students would be imparted free-of-cost skill development training for three different trades.
