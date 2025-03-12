Menu Explore
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah backs DMK's campaign against LS constituency delimitation

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 12, 2025 04:14 PM IST

During a meeting with a delegation of DMK leaders here, the CM condemned the Centre's alleged attempt to "weaken" democracy and federalism.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday extended support to the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

During a meeting with a delegation of DMK leaders here, the CM condemned the Centre's alleged attempt to "weaken" democracy and federalism.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponnumudi and Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Abdullah Ismail called on Siddaramaiah at his residence Cauvery to discuss the ongoing protests against the "anti-democratic and anti-southern stance of the central government", a statement issued by the CM Office said.

The leaders deliberated on raising their voices against delimitation and other issues while expressing solidarity with the protest. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also discussed the matter with the Chief Minister over the phone, the CMO said.

"During the discussion with the Tamil Nadu government delegation and Stalin, Siddaramaiah also expressed his support for the resistance of the southern states," it said.

"We condemn without hesitation all the actions of the Central Government that are against the interests of Karnataka, weaken democracy and go against the federal principle of the Constitution. We made our stand clear that we will support the struggle on this issue," the statement quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

The DMK has been reaching out to leaders of different parties, including those also within the NDA like Chandrababu Naidu, to discuss the delimitation issue.

